Mostly dry, breezy, and hazy conditions today

Happy Thursday!

A lake wind advisory is in effect for Fort Peck Lake until 9pm Thursday. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 25 mph, with wind gusts up to 40 mph possible.

Partly cloudy with a chance of showers today. Showers are mainly possible during the morning and in locations along the Hi-line and east of I-15. Temperatures warm up from yesterday into the upper 70s and low to mid 80s. Gusty winds continue with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 30 mph with gusts possible up to 40 mph. However, the Helena viewing area will be a little breezy today with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph. There is also going to be some haze around.

Friday and Saturday with have partly to mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions. Friday’s temperatures will be in the 80s while Saturdays will be in the 90s and mid to upper 80s. Breezy Saturday, sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph and widespread haze throughout Montana on Friday.

Sunday’s temperature highs range in the 80s while Monday’s temperatures hang around in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s. Partly cloudy skies with a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms Sunday and scattered showers Monday. Breezy conditions both days with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20mph.

Next Tuesday will bring partly cloudy skies, a slight chance of showers/thunderstorms, temperatures in the 70s with breezy sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph. Wednesday will be mainly sunny, mainly dry, with mild/warm temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s.