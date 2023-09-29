Mostly dry conditions today before precipitation comes this weekend

Happy Friday!

This morning a few isolated showers will be exiting the state. Throughout the day skies will be partly cloudy, conditions will be mainly dry, and temperatures will be mainly in the 60s. Headed into the evening, cloud cover increases, and scattered showers start entering the area.

This weekend skies will be mostly cloudy to overcast with scatter showers in the lower elevations and a mix of snow and rain in the mountains. Cool temperature highs ranging from the mid 40s to the upper 60s. A bit breezy with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

Next Monday, partly cloudy with scattered showers and mountain snow/rain, especially during the morning. A bit warmer with highs in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s. Wind remains with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers. High temperatures in 60s and upper 50s. Breezy conditions around, sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph are in the forecast.

Wednesday, partly cloudy skies, a slight chance of showers, high in the 60s, and sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph. Thursday will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny with some isolated showers around and highs in the low to mid 60s.