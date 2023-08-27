Mostly sunny and dry condition ahead

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Sunny skies and mostly dry throughout Montana this weekend. Today, the highs hit in the warmer 80’s and 90’s throughout North Central Montana and that trend looks to continue into Sunday as well. Light winds are also gracing the forecast with Saturday being the last day for gusts up to 20 to 30 mph. Expect winds on the calmer and lighter side, sustaining at around 5 to 10 mph until Tuesday. Upper-level ridging is staying strong through the area, bringing those temperatures near the 90’s and above average for the time of year. Sunny and mostly clear skies are also prevailing, the only downside being the widespread haze hanging around.

The only precipitation through the weekend will be in Southwestern Montana. It’s looking like the rest of the state should receive moisture after Tuesday as an upper-level trough moves into the area followed by a cold front. Expect gusty winds for Wednesday especially along the Rocky Mountain front. Temperatures are also looking to be in the 70’s and low to mid-80’s for the latter half of the week.

MTN News

MTN News

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in 50’s and 5-20 mph winds becoming light after midnight.

SUNDAY: Widespread haze in the morning. Sunny then mostly clear with highs in 80’s and lows in 50’s. 5 to 10 mph winds.

MONDAY: Sunny then mostly clear with highs near 90 and lows in 50’s. 5 to 10 mph winds.

TUESDAY: Showers likely and thunderstorms possible before midnight. Sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 90’s and lows in 50’s. 5 to 15 mph winds with gusts up to 20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Chance of rain and showers. Partly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 70’s and lows in 50’s. Breezy.

THURSDAY: Slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 70’s to 80’s and lows in 50’s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in 80’s.

