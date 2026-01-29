Mostly sunny, mild and breezy in central Montana

Sunshine and mild temperatures are ahead Thursday across central Montana. Highs this afternoon will be in the 40s and lower 50s in central Montana and 20s and 30s in eastern Montana. A few mountain snow showers will linger along the Continental Divide, with up to an inch or two of accumulation in the higher terrain.

Clouds moves back in on Friday with a few scattered rain and snow showers during the afternoon and evening. Some light freezing drizzle may fall over the Hi-Line Friday evening. Any activity will be brief but could create slick roads. High temperatures will be mild once again in the 40s and 50s in central Montana and upper 20s and 30s in northeast Montana.

The weekend will turn partly cloudy to mostly cloudy, windy and mild with highs in the 40s and 50s. It will turn windy east of the Divide. Gusts up to 60 mph are possible towards the Rocky Mountain Front and over 40 mph out across the plains.

This mild and mostly dry weather pattern looks to continue right through the first week of February.

