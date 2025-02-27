Mostly sunny, mild & windy

It's a mild and windy start to Thursday. A High Wind Warning is in effect from 1:00 PM to 7:00 PM for the Bears Paw Mountains and Blaine County, with sustained west winds of 20-35 mph and gusts up to 60 mph expected. A High Wind Warning is in place for the Rocky Mountain Front and western parts of the Hi-Line, where sustained west winds of 35-45 mph and gusts up to 70 mph are anticipated (with gusts reaching 80 mph for the immediate Rocky Mountain Front). Mild temperatures and partly to mostly cloudy skies will prevail, with highs reaching the mid to upper 40s and lower 50s in the Helena area, while highs in north central Montana will reach the 50s and low 60s.

A high pressure ridge will strengthen later tonight into Friday, leading to spectacular spring-like weather across the area. From Friday into the weekend, we can expect well above average temperatures for this time of year. Highs will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s in the Helena and Lewistown areas, mid to upper 50s for the Hi-Line, and upper 50s to lower 60s in central Montana. It will feel much more pleasant compared to Thursday, as there will be little to no wind in most areas. Expect sunny to mostly sunny skies over the next few days. Be sure to take advantage of the pleasant weather and spend time outdoors!

On Monday, a quick transition to cooler and unsettled weather will arrive as the high pressure breaks down, allowing a storm system to move in. Daytime highs from Monday through Wednesday are expected to reach only the upper 20s, 30s, and lower 40s. Areas of snow and rain will develop on Monday and may linger into Tuesday morning. Currently, forecast models are indicating light snow accumulation in the lower elevations and moderate snow accumulation in the mountains.

