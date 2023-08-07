Mostly sunny skies and chances of afternoon showers.

Happy Monday!

Today will bring mostly sunny skies during the day. There is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and during the evening generally in southern Montana and portions of central Montana. Light wind this morning between 5 and 9mph. Temperature highs in the 70s and low to mid 80s. The precipitation will stick around mainly near the Helena area during the overnight hours headed into Tuesday. Sunny skies expected during the day with a chance of afternoon and evening scattered showers. Temperature highs in the upper 70s and mid to upper 80s. Partly cloudy conditions during the overnight hours with temperatures in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in the 80s.

THURSDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the 70s.

FRIDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the 80s and lows in the 50s.

SATURDAY: Sunny during the day and clear skies overnight. Temperature highs in the 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with temperature highs in the 80s.