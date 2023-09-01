Mostly sunny skies and dry conditions to start off the long weekend.

Happy Friday!

Today and tomorrow with have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions. Some isolated showers will be around in south-central Montana during the afternoon and evening hours today. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s, 80s, and low 90s today while Saturdays will be in the 90s and mid to upper 80s. A little break from the breezy conditions today, but they will pick back up tomorrow with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph. Smoke in northeastern Montana will taper out by this afternoon and widespread haze will remain for the northern half of the state through today and tomorrow.

A cold front moves in Sunday evening and will bring increased cloud cover and a chance of showers and thunderstorms in north-central Montana with scattered showers around the Helena area. Cooler temperatures than Saturday with highs ranging from the upper 70s to mid 90s. Breezy conditions continue with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph.

Monday will have evening cooler temperatures with highs in 60s and low to mid 70s. Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. A big breezy with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

Next Tuesday will bring mostly sunny skies, some isolated showers and thunderstorms, generally in locations east of I-15. Temperature highs will be in the 70s and breezy conditions will be around with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly to mainly sunny, have a slight chance of showers around the Helena area, and mild/warm temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s.