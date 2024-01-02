Mostly sunny skies and dry conditions today

Happy Tuesday!

This morning patchy fog will be in the Helena Valley and along the eastern half of the Hi-Line. Today skies will be mostly sunny due to high pressure in control of our weather. Temperatures highs will be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s.

Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy and mainly dry. Highs temperatures will be in the 30s and low to mid 40s. A little breezy on Thursday with sustained wind speeds between 5 and 20 mph.

Coming this Friday clouds increase, and snow showers develop throughout the day starting west of the Continental Divide and gradually moving east into central Montana. Conditions will also be breezy, sustained wind speeds will be between 10 and 20 mph. Temperature highs will be in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s.

Saturday skies will be mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers around. Temperatures are cooler with highs in the 30s. A little breezy as well with sustained wind speeds between 5 and 20 mph.

Sunday will also be mostly cloudy with some scattered snow showers. Temperatures drop even more with cold temperature highs in the upper teens and low to mid 20s.

Starting out next week on Monday with partly cloudy skies and a few isolated snow showers around. Chilly with highs in the mid to upper 20s and low to mid 30s. Breezy in some areas with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph.