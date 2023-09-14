Mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures in the 70s today

Happy Thursday!

Today will be mostly sunny with a few stray showers around especially east of I-15. Smoke will work its way down from Canada this morning into northeastern Montana. That smoke should clear out by this evening and a bit of haze will persist in eastern and north-central Montana going into Friday. Mild temperatures highs today ranging in the 70s.

Friday’s temperatures start to warm up once again with highs in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s. Friday will also have sunny skies and dry conditions.

Headed into this upcoming weekend sunny skies persist, and dry conditions remain. Temperature highs will be warm in the 80s and a bit of a breeze will be around, sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

Next Monday will be mostly sunny, mostly dry, and warm with temperature highs in the 80s and upper 70s. There will also be a bit of a breeze around. Sustained wind speeds will be between 10 and 25 mph.

Tuesday will have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler temperature highs as well in the 60s and low to mid 70s with a breeze around, sustained wind speeds between 10 and 15 mph.

Wednesday will be cloudy with a chance of lower elevation rain and mountain snow showers. Much cooler temperature highs in the 50s and 60s. A little breeze will be around with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 15 mph.