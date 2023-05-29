Mostly sunny skies with afternoon showers to start off the week

Mostly sunny skies to start out this Memorial Day. Isolated to numerous showers and thunderstorms are possible across Southwest to North Central Montana. The showers will increase in coverage after 9am this morning before dissipating thought 9pm this evening. High temperatures expected to warm into the 70’s, with temperatures warming another 3-6 degrees through the day on Tuesday as warmer air transfers over the Northern Rockies.

Tuesday will see sunny skies in the morning before the afternoon brings increased cloud cover along with showers and thunderstorms possible along and south of the Montana Hwy 200.

Wednesday and Thursday will bring another trough with more rounds of precipitation and thunderstorms. Highs are expected to continue to be in the 70’s this week with a couple days dipping down into the 60’s.

Monday (Memorial Day): Mostly sunny, scattered showers this afternoon. Highs in the 70’s, west southwest wind 10-15mph.

Tuesday: Starting out sunny with increased cloud cover in the afternoon with some precipitation. Highs in the 70’s, south wind 5-10mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny skies, showers likely with possible thunderstorms. Highs in the 70’s, wind 5-10mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny skies, showers and thunderstorms possible after noon. Highs in the 70’s, wind 5-10mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy skies, possible showers and thunderstorms after noon. Highs in the 60’s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies, showers likely and possible thunderstorms. Highs in the 60’s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies, showers likely and possible thunderstorms. Highs in the 70’s.