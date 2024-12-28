Mountain snow accumulation and impacts

WEATHER DISCUSSION: High temperatures continue to be cool and mild. North Central Montana had high temperatures mainly in the 40’s. Most of the area started off the day partly cloudy with the sun showing up, and now as we approach the evening, the clouds will increase. Expect mostly cloudy skies tonight with low temperatures in the low to upper 30’s and low 30’s.

An area of low pressure continues to move eastward across southern Canada. As the low moves East, it will allow the winds to be less widespread tonight, though 10 to 20 mph winds are still going to be likely with gusts up to 30/40 mph along the Rocky Mountain Front to Lewistown. Expect the wind to become more widespread and gusty tomorrow in North Central, up to 50/60 mph.

Moisture also accompanies this low, allowing for more light snow accumulations in the mountains and possibilities of lower elevation rain and rain/snow mix. Expect this pattern to continue into Saturday.

There is just enough upslope potential along the Little Belts on Saturday to warrant issuing an advisory. Generally, the greatest impacts will be confined to the higher elevations but concern for the Hwy 89 corridor is high enough to put out a headline. The Winter Weather Advisory (Purple) will be in effect for the Little Belt and Highwood Mountains from 11 pm this evening through 5 pm Monday, advising of snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches possible.

A Winter Weather Advisory will also be in effect for the East Glacier Park Region Zone from 11 pm this evening through 5 am on Sunday. Total snow accumulations up to 6 inches below 7000 feet, with 6 to 10 inches possible above 7000 feet. Plan on winter driving conditions, including slippery roads and reduced visibility.

Sunday through Monday, there is a concern for heavy snow along the Big Belts, Little Belts, and Snowies Sunday into Monday with confidence that snow totals will exceed 6 inches, possibly up to 9 inches. A Winter Storm Watch (Blue) will be in effect Sunday morning through Monday afternoon because of the heavy snow expected, up to 10 inches possible. Travel may be difficult at times due to slippery roads and reduced visibility.

Otherwise, most of central and southwest Montana is looking to receive less 2 inches, while no much accumulation is expected for North Central. This will warrant advisories closer to the event but for now, the main threat remains in the mountains. On Sunday, a wave of moisture will move eastward across MT and at the same time a boundary of cold air will be moving southward from Canada. This will result in widespread snow developing mainly over Central and Southwest MT by Sunday evening, with the snow ending on Monday.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Chance of mtn snow. Increasing clouds then mostly cloudy with lows in 20’s/30’s. 10 to 20 mph winds with gusts up to 30 mph.

SATURDAY: Chance of mtn snow and rain. Cloudy then gradually clearing into mostly sunny. Then partly cloudy with highs in 40’s/50’s and lows in 20’s/30’s. Breezy, gusts up to 50 mph.

SUNDAY: Chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy with highs in 30’s/40’s and lows in 20’s. 5 to 20 mph winds.

MONDAY: Chance of snow and mostly cloudy with highs in 30’s and lows in teens/20’s. 5 to 10 mph winds.

TUESDAY (New Year’s Eve): Chance of snow and mostly cloudy with highs in 20’s/30’s and lows in teens.

WEDNESDAY (New Year’s Day): Mostly cloudy with highs in 20’s/30’s and lows in teens.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in 20’s and lows in teens.

