Mountain snow and breezy conditions

WEATHER DISCUSSION: While it was another cooler day, it was also another day of above average temperatures. High temperatures remained in the 30’s and 40’s for most of North Central Montana with low temperatures tonight in the 20’s and 30’s. Expect periods of light to moderate snowfall for the mountains of North Central and Central MT tonight and through the weekend. Gusty, westerly winds will also persist tonight into Sunday with the strongest winds along the Rocky Mountain Front.

Two separate shortwave troughs in a westerly flow aloft are forecasted to impact North Central, Central, and Southwest Montana during this period; one today into this evening, and the other Friday into Friday evening. Each is expected to bring periods of light to at times moderate snow to area mountains with a chance of rain and snow showers at lower elevations, mostly in Central and Southwest Montana. Heavier snowfall will mostly remain in the western and SW mountain ranges.

The westerly flow aloft will also keep surface winds gusty and out of the southwest to west, especially over the plains. These winds are expected to be strongest late this afternoon and overnight. A High Wind Warning is in place for areas along the Rocky Mountain Front from tonight until 8 am Friday. Southwest winds will be around 30 to 40 mph with gusts mostly up to 65 mph expected, but gusts could reach 80 mph at times on the foothills and plains adjacent to the Rocky Mountain Front.

Sunday through Monday, confidence continues to increase for an impactful snow event at the start of next week. At least 6 inches of snow along the northern Rockies, Little Belts, Big Belts, Snowies, and the mountain ranges along southwest Montana are possible. A deep low-pressure trough ejecting out of the Gulf of Alaska on Saturday is on track to move into the Pacific Northwest on Sunday, then through Montana on Monday. This should bring a cooler and less windy pattern to the forecast area with the best chance for widespread precipitation Sunday into Monday. Temperatures cool back closer to normal during this period.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with lows in 20’s/30’s. Breezy/windy, 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30/40 mph.

FRIDAY: Chance of mtn snow and rain. Increasing clouds then mostly cloudy with highs in 40’s and lows in 30’s. 10 to 20 mph winds with gusts up to 40 mph.

SATURDAY: Chance of mtn snow and rain. Partly then mostly cloudy with highs in 40’s and lows in 30’s. 10 to 20 mph winds with gusts up to 40 mph.

SUNDAY: Chance of rain and snow. Partly then mostly cloudy with highs in 40’s and lows in 20’s/30’s. 5 to 10 mph winds.

MONDAY: Chance of snow and mostly cloudy with highs in 30’s and lows in 20’s.

TUESDAY: Chance of snow. Partly then mostly cloudy with highs in 30’s and lows in teens.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in 30’s and lows in 20’s.