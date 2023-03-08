Mountain View students get weather lessons from a KRTV meteorologist

The two kindergarten classes and one of the 4th grade classes at Mountain View Elementary School learned about weather from KRTV Meteorologist Ryan Dennis on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

Ryan taught the kids about some of the weather instruments that meteorologists use to record temperature and wind speed/direction.

The kids also got to learn about severe weather and the different types of precipitation.

No weather lesson is complete without some experiments though as the kids got to experience wind through an air blaster, and they got to see how strong their own wind was with an anemometer.

If you are an elementary school teacher and are interested in having us teach your class about the weather, then please email ryan.dennis@krtv.com.