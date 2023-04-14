Ms. Sanders 5th grade class receives a weather lesson from a KRTV meteorologist

Ms. Sanders 5th grade class at Lewis and Clark Elementary School in Great Falls learned about weather from Meteorologist Ryan Dennis on Thursday, April 13, 2023.

Ryan taught the kids about the difference between weather and climate. Ryan also taught the kids about some of the weather instruments that meteorologists use to record wind speed and direction.

The kids also learned about the water cycle and how fog is created.

No weather lesson is complete without some experiments though as the kids got to see how strong their own wind was by using an anemometer and they got to shoot fog out of an air cannon.

If you are an elementary school teacher and are interested in having us teach your class about the weather, then please email ryan.dennis@krtv.com.