Much-needed moisture and cooler temps for our region

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Daily high temperatures have begun the decline into the 70’s for the weekend. Today, North Central and Central Montana saw highs in the upper 70’s and 80’s today with partly sunny and cloudy skies. Showers are likely in Helena with a few thunderstorms developing in the plains of North Central Montana as rain continues to work its way into the area. Widespread haze is also expected tonight with 10 – 20 mph winds becoming light after midnight.

For this weekend, you can expect below average temperatures into the 70’s as primary forecast concerns throughout the period will be shower and thunderstorm activity as Pacific/monsoonal spreads across the Northern Rockies. Sunday through next Friday is also promoting daily chances for showers and thunderstorms to continue with temperatures returning to near normal.

MTN News

FRIDAY NIGHT: Chance of showers and thunderstorms with widespread haze. Partly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 80’s and lows in 50’s. 9 to 14 mph winds becoming light after midnight.

SATURDAY: Showers likely and possible thunderstorms. Cloudy with highs in the 70’s and lows in the 50’s. 5 to 14 mph winds with gusts up to 20 mph.

SUNDAY: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy with highs in 70’s and lows in 50’s. 5 to 10 mph winds.

MONDAY: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs near 80 and lows in the 50’s. 5 to 10 mph winds.

TUESDAY: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 80’s and lows in 50’s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in the 80’s and lows in the 50’s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 80’s.