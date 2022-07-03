Rounds of showers and thunderstorms through Independence Day

Discussion: Multiple disturbances will traverse across the state throughout the next couple of days triggering off several rounds of showers and thunderstorms. In many locations these showers and storms will continue into the night. The greatest potential for severe weather is Sunday afternoon between state Route 200 and I-90, including the Lewistown area. Forecast models are indicating a line or band of storms will form as the storms move east with a high damaging wind potential (up to 75 MPH gusts are possible).

Showers and storms begin to wind down in central Montana Monday night. There will continue to be slight chances for showers and storms during the afternoon each day throughout the rest of the week. The storms will be isolated in nature and fueled by daytime heating as opposed to a larger system like we are seeing the next couple of days. Temperatures will also climb throughout the week peaking in the low 90s by Friday and next weekend.

Saturday night: A mild night with scattered showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Sunday: Showers in the morning with scattered thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Some of the storms could turn severe with heavy downpours, damaging wind gusts and small hail. High temperatures in the lower 70s. Scattered thunderstorms continue into the night as temperatures fall into the mid 50s.

Independence Day: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could turn severe with heavy downpours, damaging wind gusts and small hail. High temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Showers and storms continue into the night for eastern Montana with some clearing in central Montana. Overnight lows in the mid 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with isolated PM showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. Overnight lows in the lower 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with isolated PM showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures in the low to mid 80s. Overnight lows in the upper 50s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with a few showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Overnight lows in the upper 50s.

Friday: Mostly sunny with isolated PM showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Overnight lows in the lower 60s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a stray shower or storm. Highs in the lower 90s.