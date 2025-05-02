Near record warmth

The month of May started on a pleasant note, with mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures across central Montana, thanks to a building ridge of high pressure. The ridge shifts directly over the northern Rockies today, bringing very warm temperatures, with highs soaring into the 70s and lower 80s across central and eastern Montana.

Temperatures will peak on Saturday, when many locations will challenge, or potentially break, record high temperatures. The record in Great Falls for Saturday is 86°, and the forecast high is 85°. Sunshine and warmth will make for a great day for outdoor plans, but be sure to apply sunscreen and stay hydrated if you plan to be outdoors for extended periods.

Changes are expected as we head into Sunday and Monday, as a deep area of low pressure moves into the southwestern U.S., allowing a strong cold front to pass through Montana. After the summer-like warmth on Friday and Saturday, the cold front will bring gusty winds, showers, and thunderstorms during the afternoon, along with much cooler temperatures.

Rain showers will continue into Monday, with snow levels dropping, and rain may switch over to snow in the lower elevations near the mountains. Some slushy accumulation is possible over mountain passes. Rain totals have been trending higher as of Friday morning, especially for north-central Montana and the Rocky Mountain Front.

It will be quite chilly on Monday, with temperatures only reaching the 40s and 50s. Mostly cloudy to overcast skies and a gusty breeze will add to the chill.

A quick warmup will follow the cooler start to the week, as high pressure builds back in. Temperatures are expected to return to the 70s and 80s by Wednesday and Thursday. However, there is a chance for some afternoon showers and thunderstorms again by Thursday.

