New Miami Colony students receive a weather lesson from a KRTV meteorologist

Posted at 11:13 PM, May 16, 2024
The children at New Miami Colony west of Conrad learned about weather from Meteorologist Ryan Dennis on Thursday, May 16, 2024.

Ryan taught the kids about some of the weather instruments that meteorologists use to record temperature and wind speed/direction.

The kids also learned about the water cycle and how to stay safe when severe weather strikes.

No weather lesson is complete without some experiments though as the kids got to experience wind through an air blaster, and they got to see a tornado in a bottle.

If you are an elementary school teacher and are interested in having us teach your class about the weather, then please email ryan.dennis@krtv.com.

