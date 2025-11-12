Northern lights visible Tuesday night!

The northern lights have been putting on an epic show Tuesday evening (11/11/2025) as multiple CME's have arrived at Earth.

A strong G4 geomagnetic storm is ongoing and G3 to G4 storm conditions may continue all the way through Thursday morning. With a G3 to G4 geomagnetic storm, that means the northern lights can be visible overhead in Montana and can be visible on the horizon in parts of the southern U.S. In fact, the northern lights have been visible in every state in the Continental U.S. tonight!

The cloud cover is going to increase from west to east as the night goes on in Montana, so viewing conditions will be best early on tonight. Eastern Montana will remain clear the longest. Tomorrow night will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies, so viewing may not be as good as it will be tonight.

In order to see the northern lights, make sure you get as far away from city lights as possible and make sure you have a clear view of the northern horizon. You may not always be able to see the northern lights with your eyes, but your phone camera can pick the colors up if it is in night mode or if you take a long exposure shot.

Two resources for knowing when the Aurora Borealis might be visible in our area are the Space Weather Prediction Center and Soft Serve News .

We have received a ton of photos of the northern lights already this evening, and it is putting on what is probably the best show of 2025 so far.