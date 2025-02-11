Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Observed Low Temperatures and Minimum Wind Chills (February 10-11, 2025)

Posted
and last updated
2/11/25 Observed Lows-1

Monday night was the coldest night of this winter so far as low temperatures were in the -10s, -20s, and -30s in most locations, and wind chills were in the -30s, -40s, and -50s for a lot of the night.

2/11/25 Observed Lows-2

The coldest wind chill in the state last night was -60° at a weather station 27 miles north of Havre, and the coldest low temperature in north-central and northeastern Montana last night was -42° located at that same weather station 27 miles north of Havre.

2/11/25 Minimum Wind Chills-1

These dangerous wind chills also prompted several school districts to delay or close school today (February 11, 2025) for the safety of the students and staff.

2/11/25 Minimum Wind Chills-2

Tuesday night will be another cold night, but it won't be as cold as it was last night as lows are going to be in the -10s and -20s, and wind chills are going to be in the -10s, -20s, and -30s in most locations.

For Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, the coldest wind chills and air temperatures will be along and north of the Hi-Line, and that's where an Extreme Cold Warning is in effect.

The rest of the state is just under a Cold Weather Advisory for tonight. Stay warm!

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App