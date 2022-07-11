One more comfortable day before the heat is on

Discussion: After nine consecutive days of tracking severe weather throughout central and north central Montana, the threat finally diminished on Sunday. There were a few showers along the Hi-Line, those along with the cloud cover gradually dissipates tonight. High pressure strengthens over the region with warming temperatures and drier conditions. However, the thunderstorm threat returns Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures will be approaching 100 degrees in some locations by then. The heat looks to stay with us into next weekend.

Sunday night: Gradual clearing, cool and comfortable. Overnight lows in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Monday: Sunny. High temperatures in the low to mid 80s. Clear skies overnight as temperatures fall into the mid 50s.

Tuesday: Sunny, a few clouds for the Hi-Line. Highs in the mid 90s. Overnight low temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and hot. A slight chance of thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the upper 90s and low 100s. A shower or storm is possible overnight, otherwise partly cloudy. Overnight low temperatures in the lower 60s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. A stray shower or storm is possible. Highs in the low to mid 90s. Partly cloudy overnight with lows in the low to mid 60s.

Friday: Sunny and hot. Highs in the mid 90s. Overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

Saturday: Sunny and hot. Highs in the upper 90s. Overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and storms during the evening. Highs in the lower 90s.