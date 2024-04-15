One more day of mild temperatures before cool down

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Sunday produced another day of warm temperatures with highs continuing into the 70’s. Expect clouds to increase Sunday night as chances for evening showers and isolated thunderstorms increase. Lows tonight look to be on the cool side, in the 30’s and 40’s.

On Monday, an upper-level trough will approach from the north with continued chances of developing precipitation. Monday will be the last day of warmer temperatures before a cold front cool’s things down. A short period of winter conditions is expected to move through Tuesday night with strong and gusty North winds. Rain showers will develop ahead of the front, with snow falling behind the front. For most elevations, the rain will change to snow by Tuesday night. Accumulating snow is possible. For areas around Glacier Park, the forecast models have been fairly consistent in showing snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches at lower elevations and about 4 to 8 inches in the mountains, prompting a Winter Weather Advisory for Tuesday. Expect temperatures to take a dip during this period as well.

Friday through Sunday, the upper-level trough will exit the area on Friday, allowing for the snow to come to an end and a warming trend to begin. It will take a few days to warm back above normal, but that is looking likely by Sunday.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Chance of rain and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy with lows in 30’s and 40’s. 10 to 20 mph winds.

MONDAY: Chance of rain. Partly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 60’s/70’s and lows in 30’s/40’s. Breezy, gusts up to 40 mph.

TUESDAY: Rain and snow likely. Partly sunny then cloudy with highs in 50’s and lows in 30’s. Breezy, gusts up to 50 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Chance of snow and mostly cloudy with highs in 40’s and lows in 20’s. Breezy, gusts up to 40 mph.

THURSDAY: Chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs up to 40’s and lows in 20’s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 40’s and lows in 20’s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in 50’s.

