One more day of record warmth before a cooldown

Record high temperatures are in the forecast in central Montana on Wednesday. Highs will be in the 50s and lower 60s throughout north central Montana. Wind won't be too bad with gusts of 20-30 mph.

A Canadian cold front will move across Montana late Wednesday night into Thursday bringing an end to the record-setting warmth and yet another round of gusty winds. This time the strongest winds will be across eastern Montana with gusts of 40-60 mph. Fergus County will also see strong wind gusts over 40 mph.

Cooler, but still slightly above average highs, in the upper 30s and lower 40s on Thursday and Friday. Although, a brisk northwest breeze will make it feel very chilly. It looks to stay mostly dry with perhaps a quick snow shower as the cold fronts passes through Thursday morning. The mornings will be much colder in the 10s and 20s.

A pleasant January weekend is ahead with sunshine, lighter winds and mostly dry conditions. High temperatures will reach the 40s and lower 50s in central Montana and 20s and 30s in northeast Montana.

