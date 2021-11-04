One more mild day, cold front brings gusty winds and cooler air for Friday

We remain under the influence of high pressure through the first half of tomorrow. Temperatures will spike up into the low to mid 60's across the area. A few areas could even touch the 70 degrees mark. Get outside if you can, you cannot beat this for early November in central Montana.

A cold front approaches Great Falls and Helena around dinner time. The front will be mainly dry but a stray shower cannot be ruled out towards Helena. We will see cooler air behind the front, but still on the mild side. What you will notice is the winds picking up Thursday night into Friday. Along the Rocky Mountain Front, there will be some gusts topping 60mph and gusts over 45mph not out of the question for Great Falls. The winds calm throughout the afternoon on Friday.

Friday's temperatures will still be in the mid to upper 50's, well above our average high of 49 degrees. Overnight lows will be in the mid 30's Friday night. We steadily cool off throughout the weekend, starting with mid 50's and finishing with upper 40's and low 50's to close out the weekend. We will stay mainly dry throughout the weekend.

Next week looks to be cooler with highs on either side of 50 for Monday and Tuesday. It does look like we become unsettled Tuesday into Wednesday with temperatures cooling into the low to mid 40's by Tuesday. The models are still inconsistent with next week's system so keep tuning in to KRTV for continued updates.