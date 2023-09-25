Optimistic outlook and above average temperatures to start the week

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Before it begins to feel a bit like fall, we have one more round of mild and pleasant conditions to the region. Highs remained in the upper 60’s and 70’s through Sunday, above average for this time of year. Expect above average temperatures through the upcoming beginning half of the week. Conditions were dry with light winds to boot.

A narrow and weak upper-level ridge still lingers over the area along with a surface high pressure that will continue to push quiet weather to the area. Afternoon high temperatures on Monday and Tuesday look to be 5 to 15 degrees above normal with high temperatures in the 70’s and 80’s. It will almost feel like one last push of summer before the autumn weather really takes a hold on the state.

Expect winds to pick up late Monday night into Tuesday. 30 to 40 mph winds are possible along the Rocky Mountain Front, the Hi-line, and SW Montana Valleys. Upper-level troughing currently off the West Coast in the Pacific will catapult unsettled weather conditions starting Wednesday and lasting through the rest of the week. Chances for precipitation will also pop up right along with the gusty winds. Expect the daily high temperatures to return to around normal starting Wednesday and eventually below normal in the next upcoming weekend. As the trough begins to move inland, precipitation probability will increase with high chances for snow occurring in higher elevations through the weekend.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the 40’s. 5 to 9 mph winds becoming calm after midnight.

MONDAY: Sunny then partly cloudy with highs in the 70’s and lows in the 40’s. 5 to 11 mph winds.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in the 70’s and lows in the 40’s. 5 to 15 mph winds with gusts up to 25 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Slight chance of showers. Partly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 60’s and lows in 40’s. 6 to 15 mph winds with gusts up to 25 mph.

THURSDAY: Chance of showers. Mostly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 60’s and lows in 30’s.

FRIDAY: Chance of showers. Partly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 50’s and lows in the 30’s.

