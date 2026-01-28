After a brief break, we're back to the mild, October-like weather through at least next week. High temperatures will be running around 10 to 20 degrees above average, with just minor bouts of mountain snow and some mixed precipitation in the lower elevations.

Today's Forecast:

Overcast with a passing rain or snow shower- Wednesday, January 28

Wednesday will feature more clouds, with highs into the 40s in central Montana and 20s and 30s for the Hi-Line. A weak system could bring a few mountain snow showers and sprinkles/flurries in the lower elevations.

Thursday will be partly cloudy in the 30s and 40s in central Montana and 20s in northeast Montana. Some snow showers will linger into Thursday morning in eastern Montana.

Clouds increase Friday with a few snow showers in the mountains Friday night into Saturday morning.

This weekend will be partly cloudy, mild and windy with highs in the 40s and 50s.

