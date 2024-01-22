Overnight snow and freezing rain leads to slippery conditions

Happy Monday!

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect until 11am this morning for portions of north-central Montana, central Montana, and western Montana.

Today roads will be icy in some areas during the morning due to the freezing rain overnight. Skies today will be mostly cloudy with some isolated snow and freezing rain around. High temperatures will be in the 20s and low to mid 30s in north-central Montana, and the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s in central Montana. A little breezy as well with sustained wind speeds between 5-20 mph. Tonight, skies will be mostly cloudy with a chance to see a few snow, freezing rain, and rain showers, especially around the Helena area. Lows in the teens and 20s and breezy along the Rocky Mountain Front between 10 and 20 mph.

Tuesday clouds will decrease with a slight chance of snow and freezing rain during the morning. Temperatures will be warmer with highs in the 30s and low to mid 40s. Winds will be breezy along the Rocky Mountain Front between 10 and 25 mph. Also breezy in portions of the plains between 10 and 20 mph.

Wednesday skies will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny, mainly dry, and a bit breezy in some areas between 10 and 20 mph. Temperature highs will be in the 30s and low to mid 40s in most locations. Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a few isolated snow and rain showers around, generally in the mountains. Breezy in some areas between 10 and 20 mph and temperature highs will be in the 30s and low to mid 40s.

Friday skies will be mostly to mainly sunny and mostly dry. Temperature highs will be in the 30s and low to mid 40s in most locations and conditions will be breezy with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph. Saturday skies will be partly cloudy, and conditions will be dry. Winds will be breezy with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph. Temperature highs will be ranging from the upper 20s to the upper 40s. Sunday skies will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Temperature highs will be ranging from the mid 30s to the low 50s and conditions will be breezy between 10 and 20 mph.