Partly sunny skies and cold temperatures today

Happy Thursday!

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for southern Montana, central and north-central Montana, and portions of western Montana until 11am/5pm Thursday.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for northeastern and portions of southern Montana until 11am/5pm Thursday.

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect for northeastern Montana until 11am Friday/ 11am Saturday. An advisory is also in effect for north-central and central Montana until 5pm Thursday or 8am/11am Friday.

Today roads will be slick during the morning due to the snow that we received yesterday and overnight. Skies today will be partly cloudy with just a few isolated snow showers around during the morning. Temperatures will be cold with highs in the 0s and -0s, and wind chills as low as -30° to -40°. Breezy in eastern portions of our viewing area with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph.

Friday skies will be mostly cloudy with snow showers around the Helena area and a chance of snow showers in portions of north-central Montana. High temperatures will be in the 0s and low to mid 10s in north-central Montana and the 10s and low to mid 20s in central Montana.

Saturday will also be mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers around the Helena area, generally during the evening. A slight chance of rain and snow showers will also be possible in north-central Montana. Temperatures will be warmer with highs ranging from the upper 10s to the low 40s. A little breezy as well with sustained wind speeds between 5 and 20 mph.

Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday next week will be partly cloudy and mostly dry. Temperatures will be near to above average with highs ranging from the mid 20s to the mid 40s. Temperatures will be coldest along central and eastern portions of the Hi-Line. It will be breezy in some areas as well with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.