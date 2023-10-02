Partly sunny with precipitation coming this afternoon and evening.

Happy Monday!

Today will be mostly sunny with mainly dry conditions to start the day. Some patchy fog is possible this morning but should taper off before noon. In the forecast this afternoon and evening, scattered showers, isolated storms, and mountain snow/rain. Widespread precipitation will continue into Tuesday. Temperature highs will range in the 60s for today and sustained wind speeds will be between 5 and 15 mph with gusts possible up to 30 mph.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with showers mainly during the morning. High temperatures in 60s and upper 50s. A bit breezy with sustained wind speeds between 5 and 15 mph.

Wednesday will get some more sunshine with mostly sunny skies. A chance of showers is in the forecast for the afternoon. High temperatures back in the in the 60s and a bit breezy with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph.

The second half of the work week an upper-level ridge enters the treasure state changing up the weather a bit. Thursday will be mostly sunny, highs in the 60s, with a light breeze between 5 and 10 mph. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will be sunny, highs in the 60s and 70s with dry conditions.