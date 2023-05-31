Scattered PM showers and storms expected Wednesday and Thursday

A flood advisory is in effect until 9:15am today in portions of Valley County due to excessive rainfall.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies starting out this Wednesday. It will be a dry morning with some isolated showers possible. Heading into the afternoon and evening hours, scattered showers and storms are expected as a disturbance passes through our area. More widespread rain coverage will take place today and lasting through the rest of the work week. Thursday will look similar to today with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected generally during the afternoon and evening hours. Temperature highs for Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s. It will range in temperature from the upper 60s to the mid 80s on Thursday. There is also going to be a little breeze around in spot with sustained wind speeds between 10-20 mph.

Friday will be the coolest and wettest day of the week. There are going to be areas of rain around throughout the day, and some locations will likely receive over a half inch of rainfall, especially east of I-15. A few thunderstorms are also possible on Friday. It is also going to be cool as highs are going to be in the 60s and mid to upper 50s in most locations. It is also going to be cloudy and a bit breezy as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

The weekend will bring partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms around. Temperatures will warm back up with highs in the 60s and 70s on Saturday and the 70s on Sunday.

The start of the work week next week will bring more scattered showers and storms. Temperature highs will be in the 70s, low to mid 80s in northeastern Montana.