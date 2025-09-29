It will be a mostly sunny and unseasonably warm start to the week, with daytime highs in the 80s across central and eastern Montana.

Check out the forecast:

Pattern shift brings gradual cooling trend this week- Monday, September 29

The Salmon Forks Fire is burning east of Big Salmon Lake near the Flathead/Powell County line, producing a lot of smoke that will impact the Rocky Mountain Front and Glacier County on Monday.

A low pressure system centered off the West Coast will gradually shift eastward through the week, bringing a gradual cooling trend.

High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the 70s in central Montana and in the 80s in eastern Montana. By Wednesday, highs will be in the upper 60s and 70s in central Montana and in the upper 70s to low 80s in eastern Montana.

Isolated showers will develop later tonight, and nearly every day will feature a chance for scattered showers. Winds will become breezier on Tuesday and Wednesday, with gusts up to 30 mph possible.

This low pressure system will move over Montana this weekend, bringing significantly cooler temperatures. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s and low 60s in central Montana, and in the low to mid 60s in eastern Montana. Temperatures drop into the 40s and 50s in central and eastern Montana, respectively.

This weekend could also bring the first frost and freeze to Great Falls and other parts of central Montana, with temperatures dropping into the 30s and possibly the 20s. The mountain ranges of central Montana may also see the first snow of the season on Sunday.