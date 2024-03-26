Peppered with Snow Showers

The end of March is near but there will not be an end of the active, showery weather until possibly April. While Montana will be peppered with showers of mainly snow but also some mixed rain/snow showers for the next several days, there will not be any major storm systems that have a significant impact on the state.

Tuesday will have widespread snow showers over western Montana with just a few snow showers in central Montana. Eastern Montana will be dry, still under the influence of a high pressure. Temperatures will range from the 20s for eastern Montana, to the 30s to around 40 for central and western areas. Snow may coat the ground in the lower elevations with the mountains picking up 1-3". Some of the highest terrain could see up to 6" of snow.

Somewhat warmer and drier air will briefly move into the state for Wednesday. Western and central Montana will be partly cloudy with highs in the 40s to low 50s. Eastern Montana will still be cooler with highs in the 30s and 40s.

Thursday will be an active day as a cold front crosses the state. A burst of rain/snow will fall in the lower elevations with snow squalls in the mountains. Highs will be in the 40s to around 50.

Good Friday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers of rain and snow, snow showers in the mountains. Accumulation will be light and confined to the higher terrain. Highs will be in the 40s to around 50.

Saturday will start out partly cloudy with increasing clouds along with showers of rain and snow again through the afternoon. Highs will be slightly below average in the 40s.

Easter Sunday will be mostly cloudy with some wet snow, possibly mixed with rain. The weather will be unsettled for the holiday but right now the snow does not look like it will accumulate much in the lower elevations. Be prepared for maybe having to have Easter egg hunts inside.

Monday is the first of April and the weather will turn warm and dry through Wednesday.

Have a great day.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist

