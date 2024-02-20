Periods of weak active weather and mild temperatures this week

Happy Tuesday!

Today skies will be partly cloudy with some isolated rain, freezing rain, and snow showers around, generally in the mountains. Patchy fog will be present during the morning and temperatures will be mild, highs in the 40s and upper 30s. Winds will be gusty along the Rocky Mountain Front with sustained wind speeds between 15 and 30 mph. There will also be breezy areas east of the Rocky Mountain Front with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph.

Wednesday will be partly to mostly sunny with mainly dry conditions. However, it will still be a little breezy with sustained wind speeds between 5 and 20 mph. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s. Thursday and Friday there will be lots of sunshine and dry conditions. High temperatures will be in the 40s and upper 30s and winds will be breezy with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph.

Saturday skies will be partly cloudy, and conditions will be dry. Temperatures will be mild with highs in the 40s and low 50s and conditions will be breezy, sustained wind speeds will be between 10 and 25 mph. Sunday clouds increase and there is a slight chance of afternoon and evening rain and snow showers. Temperatures will be well above average with highs in the 40s and low to mid 50s. There will be gusty winds in some areas with sustained wind speeds between 15 and 30 mph.

Starting next week on Monday a pattern change will occur. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the 30s and low to mid 40s. Conditions will be breezy with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph.