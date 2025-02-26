Phenomenal weather to close out February

A beautiful few days of weather ahead as we wrap up February. Today will be mild and breezy, with daytime highs in the mid to upper 40s and lower 50s. Sustained winds will range between 10 and 25 mph.

High pressure will strengthen over the region for the remainder of the week, leading to warming temperatures. Winds will become stronger as a system passes to the east of the state on Thursday, with gusts reaching up to 60 mph along the Rocky Mountain Front and 40+ mph gusts possible across central Montana. Daytime highs will reach the mid to upper 40s and lower 50s around Helena, while north-central Montana will warm into the 50s and low 60s.

The wind will diminish by Thursday, followed by spectacular spring-like weather for Friday and the weekend. Expect mainly sunny to partly cloudy skies, predominantly dry conditions, and well above average temperatures. Daytime highs will be in the 50s and lower 60s across the area, with Saturday being the warmest day. Be sure to take advantage of the great weather and spend time outdoors on Friday and over the weekend!

A cooldown arrives early next week, with temperatures dropping into the 30s and low 40s. Areas of rain and snow will be possible on Monday and Tuesday, and the winds will also pick up, with sustained speeds ranging between 10 and 20 mph.