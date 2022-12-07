Photos: Rare 'wave clouds' over Wyoming

Several viewers sent MTN News in Billings some amazing photos of rare "wave clouds" that appeared over the Bighorn Mountains on Tuesday, December 6, 2022.

The National Weather Service in Billings says the cloud formations are called “Kelvin-Helmholtz waves.”

The National Oceanic & Atmospheric Agency says they are: "Vertical waves in the air associated with wind shear across statically-stable regions. Can appear as breaking waves and as braided patterns in radar images and cloud photos."

A BBC article once described them as “One of the rarest and most fleeting formations, this cartoon-like breaking wave is the Holy Grail for many cloud-spotters.”

Here's some more images shared by Robert Milliron that he said were taken by friends in the Sheridan area:

Courtesy Robert Milliron

Courtesy Robert Milliron

Courtesy Robert Milliron