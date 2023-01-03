Pleasant afternoons in central Montana, cold and cloudy across the Hi-Line

WEATHER DISCUSSION: A wide array of temperatures is being felt across central and eastern Montana on Tuesday morning. There will continue to be large variations in temperature, wind and cloud cover throughout the area on Tuesday.

A high pressure ridge remains in place to the north of Montana, maintaining dry conditions and patchy dense fog in river valleys. As the high pressure ridge pushes further east throughout the day, a gusty breeze ramps up out of the southwest for the Rocky Mountain Front. Winds do not look to be especially strong, however gusts up to 40 MPH are possible in areas prone to stronger wind gusts.

There is a slight chance for a rain or snow shower Thursday night into Friday as a weak disturbance passes through. Overall, the weather pattern continues to remain quiet and mild throughout the next 7-10 days.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies for the Rocky Mountain Front, increased cloud cover further east. Highs in the low to mid 30s for central Montana into the Cut Bank area, upper 20s for the Helena area, and mid to upper 10s for the Hi-Line. Patchy dense fog continuing along the Milk River Valley. Partly cloudy for the Rocky Mountain Front, mostly cloudy skies further east throughout the overnight hours. Continued patchy dense fog in the Milk River Valley. Temperatures falling into the upper 0s and lower 10s for the Hi-Line, low to mid 20s for central Montana.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog throughout the morning from Havre to Glasgow. High temperatures in the mid to upper 30s for central Montana, upper 20s for the Helena area, and upper 10s and lower 20s for the Hi-Line. Partly cloudy overnight as temperatures fall into the low to mid 10s for central Montana and low to mid 0s for the Hi-Line.

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds from west to east. High temperatures in the mid to upper 30s for central Montana, upper 10s and lower 20s for the Hi-Line. Mostly cloudy with a chance of a stray rain or snow shower overnight. Temperatures falling into the low to mid 20s for central Montana, upper 0s and lower 10s for the Hi-Line.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs temperatures in the low to mid 40s for central Montana, mid to upper 30s for the Helena area and the Hi-Line, and lower 20s for northeastern Montana. Decreasing cloud cover overnight as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 20s for central Montana, upper 10s and lower 20s for the Helena area and the Hi-Line, and upper 0s for northeastern Montana.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 40s for central Montana, mid to upper 30s for the Hi-Line, and low to mid 20s for northeastern Montana. Temperatures falling into the mid to upper 20s for central Montana, upper 10s and lower 20s for the Hi-Line, and upper 0s and lower 10s for northeastern Montana.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower upper 30s and lower 40s for central Montana, low to mid 30s for the Hi-Line, and low to mid 20s in northeastern Montana. Overnight lows in the 10s from Havre to Glasgow, low to mid 20s for central Montana into the Cut Bank area, and upper 10s for the Helena area.

MONDAY: Increasing clouds. Highs in the low to mid 40s for central Montana, mid to upper 30s for the Hi-Line and upper 20s for northeastern Montana.