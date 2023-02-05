Pleasant temperatures, but a relentless chinook wind throughout the week

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear to partly cloudy, with increased cloud cover towards daybreak. Patchy fog developing for the Hi-Line. Wind gradually decreasing. Temperatures falling into the mid to upper 10s for the Hi-Line, low to mid 20s for the Rocky Mountain Front and central Montana.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered rain and snow showers. A bit breezy with a sustained SW wind at 10-20 MPH. High temperatures in the mid to upper 30s for the Helena Valley and the Hi-Line, mid to upper 40s for the Rocky Mountain Front and the central Montana. Mostly cloudy overnight with snow showers continuing in the mountains. Temperatures falling into the low to mid 20s for the Hi-Line, upper 20s and lower 30s for the Rocky Mountain Front and central Montana.

MONDAY: Decreasing clouds and breezy. A sustained SW wind at 10-25 MPH gusting to 35 MPH at times, 55 MPH for the Rocky Mountain Front. High temperatures in the mid 30s for the Hi-Line, low to mid 40s for the Rocky Mountain Front and central Montana. Partly cloudy and breezy overnight. Turning windy for the Rocky Mountain Front with sustained winds of 30-45 MPH gusting to 60 MPH at times. Sustained winds of 20-30 MPH gusting to 50 MPH. Overnight lows in the low to mid 20s for the Hi-Line, upper 20s and lower 30s for the Rocky Mountain Front and central Montana.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Windy with a sustained SW breeze at 30-45 MPH gusting to 60 MPH for the Rocky Mountain Front. A sustained SW breeze at 15-25 MPH gusting to 50 MPH for the rest of central Montana. A few, scattered showers possible in the evening. Wind gradually decreasing throughout the afternoon and overnight. Overnight lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. A few, lingering snow showers overnight as temperatures fall into the upper 10s and lower 20s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Increased cloud cover overnight as temperatures fall into the upper 10s and low to mid 20s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 30s for the Hi-Line and the Helena Valley, mid to upper 40s for the Rocky Mountain Front and central Montana. Increased cloud cover overnight as temperatures fall into the low to mid 20s for the Hi-Line and the Helena Valley, upper 20s and lower 30s for the Rocky Mountain Front and central Montana.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 40s for the Hi-Line and the Helena Valley, mid to upper 40s for the Rocky Mountain Front and central Montana.