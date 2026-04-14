Pleasant Tuesday but cold, unsettled and windy weather returns midweek

After a stormy start to the week, Tuesday will be a welcome change as drier, sunnier, and warmer weather takes over, at least briefly. High temperatures will warm into the 50s and 60s. However, a strong southwest breeze picks up throughout the day, sustained at 15 to 30 mph with gusts over 40 mph at times.

MTN News

MTN News

A cold storm system will swing in from the northwest Wednesday into Thursday, with high temperatures falling from the 50s and 60s into the 30s. Overnight temperatures Thursday night will drop into the 10s and 20s. Showers and isolated thunderstorms will develop Wednesday afternoon and evening, with a widespread area of rain changing to bursts of snow along the cold front at all elevations.

Snow showers will continue into Thursday and Friday, but accumulations should stay fairly light, generally up to an inch or two in the lower elevations, with heavier snowfall in the mountains. If you have plans to drive over mountain passes Wednesday night into Thursday, be sure to check road conditions and prepare for winter driving.

MTN News

MTN News

Scattered rain and snow showers, along with cool temperatures, will linger into Friday, with highs in the 30s and 40s.

Aside from some lingering mountain showers, a gorgeous spring weekend is expected, with high temperatures warming into the 50s and 60s on Saturday and the 60s to lower 70s on Sunday.

MTN News

MTN News

MTN News