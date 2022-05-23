Pleasant weather continues into the start of the work week

Discussion: Upper-level ridging works back into the region briefly on Monday providing overall pleasant conditions to central Montana. A weak disturbance brings back the threat of scattered showers and thunderstorms as well as cooler weather for Tuesday.

A more potent ridge will provide warming temperatures and dry conditions for the middle of the week. Some areas make a run for 80 degrees on Thursday. Although, a cold front transcends the state by Friday and its respective trough will provide shower chances, breezy conditions and cool temperatures throughout Memorial Day weekend.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Temperatures falling into the mid 30s overnight. Patchy frost is possible again in outlying areas, especially near Lewistown.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. A few, widely scattered showers and thundershowers are possible in the evening and overnight. Temperatures fall to either side of 40 degrees overnight under mostly cloudy skies.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Slight chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Partly cloudy skies overnight as temperatures fall to either side of 40 degrees.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and a bit breezy. High temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. Partly to mostly cloudy skies overnight as temperatures fall into the mid 40s.

Thursday: Clouds and sunshine. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Overnight low temperature around 50 degrees. Increasing clouds and a stray shower or storm possible overnight.

Friday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler with high temperatures in the mid 60s. Showers may continue overnight with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures cooling off into the mid 40s.

Saturday: Breezy and cool. Highs in the mid 60s. Scattered showers around, more activity in the mountains. Snow possible above 5000 feet. Overnight low temperatures in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees.

Sunday: Chance for showers. Highs in the lower 60s.