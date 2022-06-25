Plenty of sun and warming temperatures into the next week

Saturday night: Skies clear with chilly temperatures expected. Temperatures fall into the low to mid 40s. Calm wind.

Sunday: A cool start with quickly warming temperatures throughout the afternoon. Sunny with high temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. Mostly clear overnight as temperatures fall into the upper 40s.

Monday: Sunny and warm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Mostly clear overnight with temperatures falling into the lower 50s.

Tuesday: Sunny and hot. Highs in the low to mid 90s. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon, especially south and east of Great Falls. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Wednesday: Sunny with isolated thunderstorms possible east of Great Falls. High temperatures in the lower 80s. Mostly clear with lows in the upper 40s overnight.

Thursday: A slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon. Otherwise, mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Overnight lows in the upper 40s.

Friday: Sunny with a high temperature around 80 degrees. Lows in the mid 50s.

Saturday: Sunny and mild. Highs in the mid 80s.