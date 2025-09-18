High pressure over Montana continues to bring a warm and dry weather pattern, with temperatures around 5-10 degrees warmer than average. A very small disturbance over northeast Montana will trigger a few showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s and lower 80s.

Check out the forecast:

Plenty of sunshine, with a few very isolated thunderstorms in eastern Montana- Thursday, September 18

Another weak system will pass by to the north on Friday, bringing more clouds and a few isolated showers and thunderstorms along the Hi-Line. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, with high temperatures back to the mid to upper 70s and lower 80s.

Daytime highs continue to climb on Saturday into the upper 70s and 80s under abundant sunshine. Then, a cold front arrives on Sunday. The wind is going to get very gusty, potentially the strongest non-thunderstorm wind gusts in a couple of months across the area. Sustained winds are expected between 10 and 30 mph, with gusts over 40 mph across the plains, and up to 60 mph for the Rocky Mountain Front. It will be slightly cooler, with highs in the 70s, and there will be a few showers and thunderstorms.

Fall officially starts next Monday, with temperatures expected to be slightly above average for September 22, in the mid to upper 70s. Then, it'll feel summer-like next Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s and 80s.