Power students receive a weather lesson from a KRTV meteorologist

Power students in kindergarten through 5th grade learned about weather from Meteorologist Ryan Dennis on Monday, April 17, 2023.

Ryan taught the kids about the difference between weather and climate. Ryan also taught the kids about some of the weather instruments that meteorologists use to record temperature as well as wind speed and direction.

The kids also learned about severe weather and how to stay safe when severe weather strikes.

No weather lesson is complete without some experiments though as the kids got to see how strong their own wind was by using an anemometer and they got to see a tornado in a bottle.

If you are an elementary school teacher and are interested in having us teach your class about the weather, then please email ryan.dennis@krtv.com.