Powerful winds knock out power, down trees across the region

A cold front brought powerful winds to north-central Montana on Friday, October 4, 2024.

The winds began howling at about 7 p.m, with gusts reaching 73 miles per hour at Great Falls International Airport.

Other recorded gusts include 79 mph at the Havre airport, 74 mph in Fort Shaw, and 67 mph at Malmstrom Air Force Base.

Attendees at the Cirque Italia "water circus" show in the Holiday Village Mall parking lot were evacuated as a precaution.

Thousands of people are without power in and around Great Falls, and even more in other communities across the region according to NorthWestern Energy.

NorthWestern Energy

The utility company says that crews have been dispatched to restore power, but there is no word on how long it will take.

Marias River Electric Cooperative posted on Facebook: "We are aware of power outages affecting several areas, including Shelby, Sunburst, Kevin, and near the Tiber Dam due to severe winds. Crews are working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible. Please stay away from any downed power lines or poles and report them immediately by calling 406.434.5575."

Trees have been toppled across the region, too, in some cases falling across roads and blocking traffic.

Tommy Lynch

Cory Reeves, the mayor of Great Falls, posted: "As everyone knows, we are experiencing a massive wind storm in the Electric City. Please be patient as City workers are doing their best to remove fallen trees and debris from the roadways. Northwestern Energy is also working to restore power to our City. Please keep all our first responders, and City workers in your thoughts and prayers as they work diligently to restore our roadways and city services."

Tommy Lynch

The wind will begin to diminish as the night continues, although it will still be windy with wind gusts over 40 mph possible.

We will update you as we get more information about storm damage.