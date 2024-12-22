Precipitation and increasing winds for parts of Montana

WEATHER DISCUSSION: North Central Montana will see chilly temperatures tonight with lows in the 30’s and cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. The clouds will slowly diminish overnight and the winds will slowly increase with breezy conditions expected for early Sunday morning. Expect light mountain snow and lower elevation rain tonight. Sunday, high temperatures will be cool in the 40’s/50’s with mostly sunny skies.

The rest of the afternoon remains dry across the region as the upper- level ridge slowly exits to the east. An upper-level trough moves in this evening, bringing light mountain snow and lower elevation rain through Sunday morning. Light freezing rain will be possible along the Hi-line Sunday morning because of shallow and colder air at the surface. With the ridge breakdown comes stronger winds along the Rocky Mountain Front and breezy winds across the plains. In mountain passes, minor snowfall amounts that range up to 2 inches likely. Throughout the week, there’s a 30-40% chance for 2" of snow at pass level daily, leaving to minor accumulations and minor impacts on travel.

There are chances of light, freezing rain for areas north of the Havre to Harlem line Sunday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory (Purple) will be in place from Midnight tonight through 11 am Sunday morning, warning of slippery conditions and difficult travel.

For the winds Sunday and Monday, strong winds will likely border high wind criteria. Expect wind gusts up to 60 mph Sunday morning through afternoon, dying down through the evening, and gusting up to 50 mph for Monday. Gusty winds continue throughout the week, but all look to stay below high wind criteria.

Next week looks to be a more active pattern affecting mostly the higher elevations. Multiple disturbances move through the region, bringing light, mountain snow and mixed precipitation at lower elevations, and gusty winds to the plains. Better chances for widespread precipitation arrive on Christmas Eve to early Christmas morning and late Friday night to Saturday morning. Daily minor accumulations of snow along mountain passes will have a minor impact to holiday travel. Temperatures also remain well above average throughout the week.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy/cloudy, gradually decreasing. Chance of rain/freezing rain/mountain snow. Low’s in 30’s with 5 to 10 mph winds, increasing.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny then increasing clouds with highs in the 40’s/50’s and lows in the 30’s. Breezy, gusts up to 60 mph.

MONDAY: Gradually becoming mostly sunny then mostly clear. Highs in 50’s and lows in 30’s. Breezy, gusts up to 50 mph.

TUESDAY (Christmas Eve): Partly cloudy then mostly cloudy with highs in 50’s and lows in 30’s. 5 to 10 mph winds with gusts up to 30 mph.

WEDNESDAY (Christmas Day): Mostly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 40’s and lows in 30’s. 10 to 20 mph winds with gusts up to 30 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy/cloudy with highs in 40’s and lows in 30’s. Breezy.

FRIDAY: Slight chance of rain and snow. Partly then mostly cloudy with highs in 40’s and lows in 30’s.