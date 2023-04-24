Precipitation and warmer temperatures for the week ahead

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Upper-level ridging is the reason for the mostly dry and overall quiet conditions for the weekend. Unlike the previous weekends where temperatures warmed up over Saturday and Sunday and dropped down again over the work week, this upcoming week will see those temperatures remain in the 50’s and possibly reach the 60’s in some areas.

Although, like the previous weekends, precipitation will continue throughout the next week in the form of scattered rain showers, possible thunderstorms, and snow in the higher elevations. A fast-moving, low-pressure disturbance will bring the rain/snow mix into the lower elevations along North Central Montana from Monday through Tuesday. The first round of showers and a few thunderstorms seems to be crossing into Western Idaho according to radar. This activity is estimated to reach western portions of Southwest Montana later this evening and then will gradually work eastward into Monday. A progression of winds and possible precipitation are expected through the night as well.

With the warming comes snow melt, and portions along the Hi-line still continue to be affected by the water. A Flood Advisory is in place for Phillips and Valley counties until the afternoon on Monday which highlights the concern for small stream flooding. Various Flood Warnings are also in effect for portions of the Hi-line along the Milk River. For areas like Glasgow and Tampico, the watches will remain in effect until Monday evening. For areas around Nashua, the watch has been extended until Tuesday evening. Minor flooding is already occurring but the situation will remain to be closely monitored.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows in the 30’s. Light, 6-8 mph winds occurring throughout the night.

MONDAY: Chance of rain and cloudy. Highs in the 50’s with a light 8-10 mph wind and gusts up to 20 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 50’s/lower 60’s. 6-10 mph winds.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the lower 60’s.

THURSDAY: Chance of rain and mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-50’s.

FRIDAY: Slight chance of rain and snow, mostly sunny with highs in the 50’s.

