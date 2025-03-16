Precipitation chances and gusty winds

WEATHER DISCUSSION: A series of Pacific weather systems will move through the Northern Rockies through Tuesday, bringing periods of mostly mountain snow, scattered lower elevation rain/snow showers, and breezy to windy conditions.

North Central/Central regions saw mixed cloud cover today, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with the same for the overnight hours tonight. Temperature-wise, conditions remained cool, in the 30’s for northern areas and in the 40’s for central areas. Winds increase tonight with gusts around 30 to 50 mph, with stronger winds mainly around the Rocky Mountain Front.

An elevated warm front will bring another round of mostly mountain snow tonight into Sunday morning. Snow will be most impactful along the Northern Rocky Mountain Front in higher locations. Some lower elevations have a chance at seeing some rain/snow, though western portions have higher chances of seeing it. Little to no snow accumulation is possible.

For Sunday, expect warmer temperatures in the 40’s and 50’s with mixed partly/mostly cloudy skies. West/southwesterly flow aloft increases ahead a Pacific cold front that will bring breezy to windy conditions for most locations Sunday into Sunday night. High Wind Warnings will be in effect for SW portions by Helena, Butte, and Bozeman through Sunday night. At this time, no Warnings or Watches will be in effect for North Central MT, though expect wind gusts up to 40/50 mph tomorrow.

Snow-wise on Sunday, the snow will be most impactful at Marias Pass and the higher terrain around Glacier National Park. Snowfall probabilities support an additional 2 to 6 inches of snowfall on the Pass. A Winter Weather Advisory will remain in effect through Sunday evening for these areas. Expect icy and slippery driving conditions and reduced visibility.

The most widespread snow arrives Sunday night through Monday but accumulations are not overly concerning for most locations. The snow then begins to diminish during the day on Monday with another round of lighter end snow later on Tuesday before ridging aloft briefly dries things out on Wednesday.

The parade of Pacific storms return heading into next weekend for more periods of mostly mountain snow, breezy to windy conditions, and near average temperatures.

