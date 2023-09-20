Rain and mountain snow enter Montana this evening

Happy Wednesday!

Today will start out mostly sunny and shift to mostly cloudy skies during the afternoon and evening. Temperature highs range in the 60s, upper 50s, and low 70s. Breezy conditions enter this afternoon with sustained wind speeds between 10 to 25 mph with gusts possible up to 40 mph mainly for central Montana. Widespread haze will also be lingering around throughout the day and headed into Thursday. Coming into the evening hours tonight, widespread precipitation enters moving north into central and western Montana. Lower areas of elevation will see rain showers and isolated storms while the upper areas of elevation will see mountain snow/ rain and snow mix. This precipitation will continue into Thursday morning.

Thursday will have overcast skies with a wide range of temperature highs, cooler in western Montana in the upper 40s and 50s. Temperatures rise as you move east in the state ranging in the low to upper 60s to low 70s on the Hi-line. Rain likely throughout the day, most of the precipitation will be during the morning, but multiple disturbances will work their way through the state. Gusty conditions shift from central Montana to eastern Montana Thursday afternoon with gusts possible up to 30 mph near Glasgow. Precipitation is expected to continue through the night into Friday morning.

Friday will have cloudy skies alongside the rain. Saturday will have a chance of showers with mostly cloudy skies. Temperature highs both days will remain the in the upper 50s and 60s. A slight breeze will be around as well with sustained wind speeds between 5 and 10 mph.

Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday see conditions start to change. Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast with dry conditions as an upper-level ridge takes control of our weather. Temperature highs will warm back up for the start of next week from the low to upper 70s.