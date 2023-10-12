Precipitation lingering in the area today

Happy Thursday!

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect now until 6am this evening for the mountains in Gallatin and Madison County and Centennial mountains in southwest Montana. 3 inches of snow accumulation is possible above 7000 feet and 10 inches of snow accumulation is possible above 8000 feet.

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for some of the mountains in southern Montana and northern Wyoming until 12am/6am Friday. 12 to 18 inches of snow accumulation is possible.

Today will have mostly cloudy to overcast skies with areas of rain and mountain snow/rain. This precipitation will mainly be focused in southern and central Montana. Temperature highs will be in the low 50s and mid to upper 40s today. Breezy conditions around with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph and gusts possible up to 30 mph is some locations.

Decreasing clouds on Friday with some isolated showers around, generally in the mountains. Temperatures warm back up a bit with highs ranging in the 50s. In the forecast Saturday, partly cloudy and dry. Temperature highs warm back up a little into the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s.

Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with mostly dry conditions. Temperature highs in the 60s and a breeze will be around. Sustained wind speeds expected to be between 10 and 20 mph. Next Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy and mostly dry. Temperatures are expected to be the warmest for next week in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers around, generally during the afternoon and evening. Temperature highs in the 60s with a bit of a breeze around. Sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with some isolated showers around, generally during the morning. Cooler temperature highs in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s. A little breezy as well with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 15 mph.