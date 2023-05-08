Precipitation remaining strong into the upcoming week

WEATHER DISCUSSION: The cooler temperatures will continue throughout the rest of the weekend and into the upcoming work week with daily chances for showers and thunderstorms. Despite the chances for rain and storms, most of the week ahead will see partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 50’s and 60’s. Long-range models show that the next weekend has the potential to seen temperatures returning to the 70’s.

There will be quiet weather for most of the region after 11 pm, but the chances for scattered rain showers and thunderstorms return on Monday. Temperatures remain chilly and below average tonight, North central Montana can expect those temperatures to dip down into the 30’s and 40’s.

A spring storm bringing widespread precipitation is also expected for the middle of next week along with increased chances for heavy rainfall. Seasonal temperatures combined with heavy rain raise concern for flooding and elevated water levels. While there are currently no active Flood Advisories and Warnings in affect at this time, the upcoming precipitation is very likely to change that.

MTN News

SATURDAY NIGHT: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 30’s and 40’s and 5-9 mph winds.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Chance of thunderstorms and showers likely, mainly before 11 pm. Mostly cloudy with lows in the 40’s and a calm wind becoming 5-8 mph.

MONDAY: Chance of showers and thunderstorms possible. Partly sunny with highs in the 60’s and 8-10 mph winds.

TUESDAY: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy with highs in the 60’s and a 8-13 mph wind with gusts up to 18 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Chance of showers. Partly sunny with highs in the 60’s and a light wind becoming 5-9 mph in the morning.

THURSDAY: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy with highs in the 60’s.

FRIDAY: Chance of showers. Mostly sunny with highs near 70.