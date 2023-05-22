Precipitation returns to the forecast

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Sunday will be the last day where temperatures will reach 80 degrees for a while as the current upper-level ridge moves out of the region followed by a trough that will bring the temperatures down into the 60’s and 70’s. Another thing to expect for the upcoming work week is daily opportunities for showers and thunderstorms to occur mostly in the afternoon and evening.

While temperatures were above average for the weekend, temperatures will return to around normal for this time of year. A cold front is expected to sweep through on Monday, bringing in numerous showers and thunderstorms and possible gusty winds, chances for hail, and brief, heavy rain. Winds are also looking to increase Monday evening/overnight, especially along the Rocky Mountain front where gusts have the potential to reach 30-40 mph.

Again, Tuesday through next Sunday will have daily chances for showers and thunderstorms but overall, the days ahead look to be partly cloudy and cooler. On a positive note, the current unhealthy air quality conditions caused by wildfire smoke in Canada look to improve as the upcoming precipitation and changing wind direction rolls through. As of now, an Air Quality alert is in place by the Montana Department of Environmental Quality for Eastern, North-central, and portions of Central Montana until 9 am on Monday when conditions can be reevaluated. In some places, the air quality is unhealthy which means people with respiratory or heart conditions, elderly, and children should limit prolonged exposure.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Small chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with lows in the 50’s. Light, 6-9 mph winds.

MONDAY: Chance for showers and thunderstorms with highs in the upper 70’s. 6-16 mph winds with gusts up to 23 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the 70’s. 6-10 mph winds.

WEDNESDAY: Chance of showers. Mostly sunny with highs in the 70’s and 7-9 mph winds.

THURSDAY: Chance of showers, partly sunny with highs near 70.

FRIDAY: Chance of showers and thunderstorms, partly sunny with highs in the 70’s.